S.C. unemployment filings count since start of pandemic now tops 700K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says more than 700,000 people in the state have filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began.
The latest figures released Thursday morning show the number of people filing their first unemployment claim in the last 20 weeks to be 706,528.
But the number of new claims filed in the last week ending Saturday was 8,909, a decrease of 3,285 from the previous week, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said. That marks the lowest number of claims filed in a week’s time since the start of the pandemic, she said.
Charleston County had the third highest number of new filings last week with 536. Richland County had the highest, at 804; followed by Greenville County with 790.
The agency has paid out more than $3.68 billion in state and federal benefits over the last 20 weeks, Biance said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.