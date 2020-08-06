Sheriff’s Office: Roommates taken to ER after attacking each other with box cutter

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have arrested two men who were sent to the hospital after attacking each other with a box cutter.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Geovani Tema and 35-year-old Jose Manuel DeLeon Galvez on assault and battery charges.
Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Cassey Street in the North Charleston area for a physical disturbance between roommates.
When deputies arrived they found DeLeon Galvez, who was bleeding, lying unresponsive on the driveway.
While authorities were doing a protective sweep, Tema stepped out of the garage. A repot states Tema was covered in blood and was speaking Spanish.
Deputies said Tema did not comply with deputies’ directions, however he was eventually placed in handcuffs.
According to the investigation, it was determined that both men were involved in a physical fight in the bedroom. Deputies said both of the suspects struck the other and used a “box cutter style knife” to inflict wounds on one another.
Both men had defense injuries from the weapon, the sheriff’s office said.
The two were transported to Centre Point Emergency for treatment and were released. They were then transported to the detention center with each man charged with first-degree assault and battery.
Both men were each given a $25,000 bond.
