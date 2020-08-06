11th S.C. inmate dies from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed the 11th death of an inmate from complications of COVID-19.
Ernest Strong, Sr., 77, who had been an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, died at an outside hospital Thursday.
He had been hospitalized since July 27, SCDC officials said. He tested positive for the coronavirus on July 15.
As of Thursday, 123 offenders and 37 staff members at Perry have tested positive for COVID-19.
The state's prison system, with 16,340 offenders, has had 1,056 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 253 have recovered. There are 109 active staff cases.
SCDC is working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.
