The Town of Awendaw is asking CCSD to differ action on new school

“Charleston County School District conducted an exhaustive search of properties to serve the students and anticipated growth in that area of the county. The property located at the Kaiser Farm location is 107 acres of highland property with little to no trees. For that reason, we have the ability to support the proposed school facility and programming with few environmental impacts, which in turn, contributes to financially-sound development maximizing taxpayer dollars. The property referenced as available in the letter from the Town of Awendaw is actually unavailable, per the owner’s representative.”