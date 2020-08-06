Troopers: Chase with Berkeley Co. deputies ends in fatal crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened just before midnight Wednesday on I-26.
The crash happened at on the exit ramp at mile marker 198 at approximately 11:55 p.m., Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
A Mitsubishi 4-door vehicle being pursued by Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies was traveling west on I-26 when it lost control on the exit ramp and overturned, Collins said.
Two people inside the vehicle were killed in the crash.
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has not yet released their identities.
The Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.