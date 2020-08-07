Auburn and Ole Miss Added to Gamecocks’ 2020 Football Schedule

The Gamecocks have dropped 10 of their 12 previous matchups with Auburn, with another ending in a tie in a series that dates back to 1930. The Gamecocks lone win in the series was by a 16-14 count in 1933 when the game was played in Birmingham. The teams last met in 2014, a 42-35 Auburn win on the Plains. Coach Muschamp worked as Auburn’s defensive coordinator from 2006-07 and again in 2015, then under current Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn.