Caught on camera: Man dumps gasoline on South Carolina police car, sets it on fire at police station

PINE RIDGE, S.C. (WYFF) - A man walked up to a police car parked at a South Carolina police department, dumped gasoline onto and inside the vehicle, lit a flame and ran off as it caught on fire.
The whole thing was caught on security camera just after 9:30 p.m. on July 31 at the Pine Ridge Police Department in Lexington County.
Now police are asking the public for help in tracking down the arsonist.
The man drove off on Pine Ridge Drive toward Highway 321 in what appeared to be a silver four door sedan, according to the department's Facebook post.
The department also posted the video above to its page, in hopes that someone might recognize the man.
SLED is investigating.
“By deliberately choosing to destroy the vehicle and commit this criminal act, this individual purposefully put members of the Pine Ridge community in additional danger by significantly reducing law enforcement’s ability to respond to an emergency,” Lt. Brad Keller of SLED’s Arson Unit said in a news release.
The man could be charged with felony third-degree arson, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.
Anyone who has information about the incident or about the man involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372).