Charleston Southern postpones start of preseason football camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than an hour before Charleston Southern’s football team was set to hit the field and practice for the first time this preseason, the athletics department announced that head coach Autry Denson had canceled today’s practice and there is no word on when the preseason will begin.
The school would say the decision came from concerns the players had surrounding COVID-19.
“The football team student-athletes had a number of questions about COVID and the Athletic Department’s response to the NCAA’s mandates.” the school said in a statement. “We brought in a number of staff members in front of the team to help address and answer the questions with the players this morning, in lieu of practice. At this time, all 2020 CSU football fall camp practice dates and times are TBD.”
CSU’s schedule for the 2020 season has already been drastically affected by schools and conference decisions about who, where, and if they’re going to play during the pandemic. The Bucs have lost 4 games thus far including a game at Arkansas that would have paid the school close to half a million dollars.
Charleston Southern Athletics Director Jeff Barber told Live 5 Sports last week that the team still plans to play this season even if the NCAA decides to cancel the championship playoffs. A decision on the postseason should come soon.
