The Citadel begins fall practice with All-American RB opting out of season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As The Citadel began fall practice for the 2020 season on Friday, they did so without their new All-American running back.
Alex Ramsey, who transferred to The Citadel from rivals VMI in the offseason, has opted out of playing this year head coach Brent Thompson said on Friday. Ramsey, who rushed for over 1300 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Keydets last year had concerns about COVID-19.
Thompson said Ramsey, who was slated to play as a graduate student, could return to play next year with a season of eligibility left.
The team also said redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tyrell Earl has also opted out for this year.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.