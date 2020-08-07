City of North Charleston laying off more than 100 employees due to COVID-19 impact

“The City of North Charleston’s budget has been and will continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19,” city officials said in a statement. “Historically, residents’ property taxes are kept to a minimum due to the City’s alternative, economy-driven revenue streams of hotel accommodations taxes, sales taxes, and business license and permit fees. Prior to COVID-19, property taxes accounted for only 46% of the City’s overall budget. Our local business community has been hit hard by the pandemic, and therefore, the City’s budget and projected revenues have been heavily affected.”