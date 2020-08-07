Deputies arrest man after standoff in Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man they say barricaded himself inside a home during a standoff.
Brian Christopher Brown was arrested just before noon Friday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Deputies say the incident began Friday morning in the 200 block of Poplar Circle just off Scotch Range Road.
A woman who lives in the home where deputies had earlier attempted to serve a civil service paper on Brown called deputies at approximately 9:44 a.m. to report her car missing. While she was on the phone, she noticed the car drive up and Brown exit the vehicle, Carson said. Deputies then notified patrol units, he said.
When they arrived on the scene, Brown, the woman and a 1-year-old child were inside the home and Brown was barricading the home, Carson said.
“It was believed at this time a hostage situation had developed,” Carson said.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and began planning to enter the home. Deputies say just before 11:45 a.m., the woman and child left the home and SWAT team members entered the home just before noon.
Once the SWAT team was inside the home, Brown exited the bathroom where he had been hiding and immediately surrendered to deputies without further incident, Carson said.
Deputies say they learned Brown had an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge.
He was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center on the bench warrant.
The investigation into Friday’s incident is ongoing, Carson said.
