Deputies identify man sought in armed robbery in Dorchester County

By Ray Rivera | August 7, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 3:41 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man wanted for an armed robbery at a gas station.

Deputies are looking for Jeffrey Dujuan Robinson. He’s wanted on multiple arrest warrants including armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 832-0350, dispatch at (843) 832-0300, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Robinson is wanted for the armed robbery that took place at the Circle K on 8501 Dorchester Road on Thursday.

The investigation began when a deputy responded to the Circle K for an armed robbery.

The victim said an unknown man wearing a yellow shower cap and a bandanna around his face entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and said,”Give me all the money or I’ll (expletive) kill you.”

The clerk then gave the suspect money and a pack of cigarettes.

According to the report, the suspect told the clerk he would come back and kill her if she called the police.

