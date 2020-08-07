Deputies identify man sought in armed robbery in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man wanted for an armed robbery at a gas station.
Deputies are looking for Jeffrey Dujuan Robinson. He’s wanted on multiple arrest warrants including armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 832-0350, dispatch at (843) 832-0300, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Robinson is wanted for the armed robbery that took place at the Circle K on 8501 Dorchester Road on Thursday.
The investigation began when a deputy responded to the Circle K for an armed robbery.
The victim said an unknown man wearing a yellow shower cap and a bandanna around his face entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and said,”Give me all the money or I’ll (expletive) kill you.”
The clerk then gave the suspect money and a pack of cigarettes.
According to the report, the suspect told the clerk he would come back and kill her if she called the police.
