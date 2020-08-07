Deputies recover thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Lowcountry churches

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have recovered thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from two Lowcountry churches.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the burglaries happened on Aug. 2 at the Jericho United Methodist church and the Maple Cane Baptist church.
According to deputies, someone stole high priced lawn equipment including commercial zero-turn and riding lawn mowers, weedeaters, and blowers from the churches.
“Throughout the investigation, investigators obtained additional information that resulted in recovering all stolen items,” CCSO officials said.
Investigators are working to determine the number of people involved in the burglaries.
“Once this information is finalized, warrants will be issued for Second Degree Burglary,” CCSO officials said. “This case remains open and active.”
The sheriff’s office is asking if citizens see something suspicious to call them at (843) 549-2211.
