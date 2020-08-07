Man charged with sexual conduct with a minor arrested in Ala., extradited to Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have extradited a man who was detained in Alabama for sexually abusing a minor on Edisto Island in 2018.
Shawn Patrick McDonald, 49, was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree for the unlawful touching of a child, as well as disseminating obscene material to a minor under 12, police say.
Affidavits state that McDonald would put his hand on the victim’s private areas, as well as expose himself and tell the victim to touch him.
A second affidavit states that McDonald also showed the victim pornographic movies and gave her a phone containing saved pornographic websites.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.