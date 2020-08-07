MUSC infectious disease expert leads talk on children returning to school

Eckard: “This depends on how the child’s baseline condition is. If they are very sick and teetering on the edge of being even sicker than I think the risk is probably not worth it. If you have a child with asthma, for example, there’s not great evidence that people with asthma have more severe COVID, and you work hard to keep your child’s baseline asthma under control, then this might be something that you consider. And I think the age of the child really does matter. If your child is a teenager and understands the risks and can wear a mask and try to stay away from people to a much better degree than my three year old, for example, then you may say that it is worth the risk. It all depends on your own assessment in conjunction with your medical providers... there is no situation where the risk is zero. I will point out, again, however, that children, even with these underlying conditions ten to do very well.”