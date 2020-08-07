Not as wet over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Slightly drier weather is expected over the next couple of days as we get ready to head into the weekend. A few morning downpours can’t be ruled out today along with hit or miss afternoon storms. The coverage of showers and storms should be down quite a bit from the past few days. With less rain, we expect more sunshine and a hotter afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Heat index values will peak between 100°-105°. We’ll keep this going into the weekend with a few showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this weekend.