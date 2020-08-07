S.C. reports 1,265 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 additional deaths

As of this morning, 2,614 inpatient beds are available and 8,480 are in use, which is a 76.44% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,480 inpatient beds currently used, 1,415 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,540 ventilators, 512 are in use and 231 of those are COVID-19 patients.