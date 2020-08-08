Accidental Tourist Li Leads at Mid-Point of PGA Championship

While that remains open to debate, the fun-loving 25-year-old is definitely the first Chinese player to hold the lead after any round in a major championship, thanks to a bogey-free 65 Friday that left him two shots clear of the field at 8-under 132. Any doubts Li has enough guts or firepower to contend on the weekend at a toughening TPC Harding Park course should have been vaporized when posted shot 63 in the final round of the British Open over a similarly cool, windy Royal Birkdale layout three years ago to finish third.