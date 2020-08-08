Charelston Battery Notch Another Point in Draw Against Charlotte

More than the last two away games, the Battery came out strong right off the opening whistle and looked very much in control on both sides of the pitch throughout the first 45′. While multiple opportunities were created on the attack, including two corner kicks, converting on those opportunities kept slipping through. Zeiko Lewis was strong on the attack and his pressure paid off in the 42nd minute as a shot off a cross was deflected in by Independence defender Aaron Maund for Charleston’s lone goal. That score came just five minutes after Charlotte got on the board with a sneaky push by Independence, and former Battery forward, Dane Kelly as he got through two Battery defenders and pushed it from the left of the box to the bottom right corner of the net past Breno. “He’s the type of guy that can score something out of nothing,” noted Battery head coach Mike Anhaeuser. “We started the game well, we created some really good chances and unlucky enough not to be up 1 or 2 zero, they came down and it puts you under pressure.”