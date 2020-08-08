The Citadel welcomes class of 2024 to campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel is welcoming the full Class of 2024 after cadet-recruits reported to campus throughout Saturday.
The new freshmen joined more than 600 cadets who were already on campus, having returned on a phased schedule to begin athletic training and prepare to train the new knobs, according to the school.
The Matriculation Day process is usually completed in about two hours, but was stretched out to twelve this year to ensure social distancing and to limit the number of people on campus.
“We’ve been working on this and preparing for this day for months,” Citadel Vice president for Communications and Marketing Col. John Dorrian, USAF (Ret.) said. “The final pieces have been put in place to make sure that we can have everybody back and protect everyone’s health and safety.”
After an initial stop in the barracks, where they receive their room assignments and physical training uniforms, The Citadel says the cadet-recruits traveled in small groups to Mark Clark Hall, where they got haircuts, their mailbox keys and were tailored for dress uniforms. After, they visited the cadet store to get necessary equipment.
On Monday, the class is scheduled to stand on Summerall Field and take an oath pledging to abide by the college’s core values of honor, duty and respect as future members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at 4:30 p.m.
The Citadel says the remainder of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets will return to campus by August 16.
