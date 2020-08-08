Deputies: two men shot in moving vehicle by unknown gunman

ADAM’S RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that two men were shot by an unknown assailant as they drove through Adam’s Run.
Deputies say that the two men were traveling in the area of Highway 164 and Highway 174 at around 8:30 Friday night, when an unknown shooter, from an unknown location, began firing several rounds at the victims vehicle.
At least on bullet entered the vehicle and struck both victims in their legs, deputies say.
The victims then traveled to a nearby residence in Adam’s Run where deputies say they called the authorities.
Deputies say the victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation and asks that anyone with information to call them at 843-202-1700.
