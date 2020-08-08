FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon Storms with Seasonable Temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most of the day will remain dry, but a few afternoons storms should develop along the sea breeze. This activity should peak after 2 pm just in from the coast. An isolated downpour can’t be ruled out at the beach, but most of the storms should initiate just in from the coast. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with winds picking up along the coastline this afternoon. High temps will peak near 90 degrees with a heat index near 100. Models are picking up on a slightly greater rain chance tomorrow afternoon and evening. The overall weather pattern should remain the same throughout the upcoming week- high pressure to the east and a persistent trough to the west. This trough may dig into the southeast more Wednesday and Thursday of this upcoming week and this could help increase the chance for more scattered rain. Until then a day shower and storm chance remains in the forecast. Some isolated area could pick up an inch or two in a slow-moving storm this weekend. We will have to monitor these afternoon pop-up for minor flooding and gusty winds.