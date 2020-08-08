S.C. reports 1,178 new cases of COVID-19, and 67 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 additional deaths in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they have announced a new “Fight the Spread” campaign Saturday. They say the campaign encourages South Carolinians to fight the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and getting tested.
DHEC says other actions that can be taken to help protect individuals and the general public, include avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing your hands, and staying home if sick.
Saturday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 98,743, and those who have died to 1,931, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 717 probable cases and 76 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of Friday, a total of 835,115 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Thursday statewide was 7,405 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.9%.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
As of this morning, 2,614 inpatient beds are available and 8,480 are in use, which is a 76.44% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,480 inpatient beds currently used, 1,415 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,540 ventilators, 512 are in use and 231 of those are COVID-19 patients.
