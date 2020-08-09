CCPL announces plan for limited reopening next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has announced a plan allowing four library branches to begin allowing patrons inside the facilities starting Monday
The Main Library, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Wando Mount Pleasant Library and Dorchester Road Regional Library will be open to the public during the following hours:
- Monday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Per a Charleston County mandate, patrons are required to wear a mask at all times while inside of a library facility, and masks should fully cover the nose and mouth. The library encourage patrons to spend no more than one hour in the building to allow more patrons to have an opportunity to use the facilities.
For the branches that remain closed to the public, curbside pick-up services are still available.
