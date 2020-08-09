Charleston County leaders look to pay for long-term affordable housing plans using property tax

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Charleston County Council will soon decide on a referendum asking taxpayers if they would support an increase to fund around $130 million worth of affordable housing projects over the next couple decades.
Councilwoman and District 8 representative Anna Johnson said the county has been working to study the need for affordable housing for years.
“I’ve had a study at Charleston County since about 2014 and it showed us that we were way behind on the amount affordable housing that we need to have,” Johnson said.
Last year, the Charleston County Affordable Housing Task Force reported that only eight percent of all homes, apartments and other units for sale or lease in the county were priced below a third of a person’s annual income.
“Now, going to the public, if we really have all of the needs we think we have then the people need to come out and support the increase for funding of affordable housing,” Johnson said. “You can do the study, know the great need, but if you have no funding, you can’t do anything.”
Officials are now considering putting up a referendum to voters this fall that includes a two mill property tax, or around $8 each year for a $100,000 property.
Johnson said the tax could generate about $130 million for affordable housing projects. She wants the county to look at both renovating and expanding existing housing as well as building up in areas that may lack affordable housing to begin with.
“We’re also looking at different areas, not just in the city, or North Charleston, other areas suburban, some rural areas,” Johnson said.
Charleston County Council will look at approving the measure for November ballots on Tuesday evening.
