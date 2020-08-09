Deputies investigating after two houses damaged by gunfire

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says two Lincolnville houses were damaged in an early Sunday shooting.
Deputies say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 4700 block of Lewis and Clark Trail around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Two houses and a fence were damaged in the gunfire, but no occupants were injured deputies say.
The sheriff’s office says that unknown number of suspects fled the scene, but this is an active investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
