Deputies: Man arrested for attempted robbery and kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after he attempted to rob and kidnap a woman he met on Facebook Marketplace.
Andres Basa Alcantara III, 20, was arrested for attempted strong armed robbery and kidnapping around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say Alcantara had arranged to meet his victim at the Metro Diner in the 1800 block of Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in order to sell a pair of headphones.
Affidavits state that when the victim arrived, Alcantara attempted to grab the victim’s money out of her hand which prompted a struggle.
Deputies say the victim screamed for help at which point Alcantara ‘bear-hugged’ the victim and pulled her into the car in an attempt to drive away with her.
The restaurant manager witnessed the struggle and intervened by trying to pull the victim out of the then-moving vehicle, affidavits state.
The victim was dragged against her will over 30 feet, and she suffered non-life threatening injuries because of the event, deputies say.
The affidavit states the restaurant manager was able to identify Alcantara’s vehicle tags as it fled, and provided the information to deputies who then found and arrested him later.
Both the victim and the manager were able to positively identify Alcantara, deputies say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.