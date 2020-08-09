Did you feel it? 5.1 magnitude earthquake in N.C. felt into S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Carolina Sunday morning but was felt across the region.
The USGS reported the earthquake at 8:07 a.m.
The depth of the quake measured at 9.2 km, roughly six miles.
According to reports from the US Geological Survey, the quake could be felt in many areas including as far north as Lynchburg, Virginia; as far south as Greenville, South Carolina; as far east as Durham and as far west as Knoxville, Tennessee.
People well into the Midlands also reported feeling the quake.
