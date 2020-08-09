DJ, big hitters atop tight leaderboard for 4th round of PGA

The list of players who didn’t — on golf’s traditional “moving day” no less — was long. Li Haotong’s distinction — the first Chinese player to lead any round in a major — disappeared after he shot 73, fittingly highlighted by a double-bogey after a tee shot got stuck in a tree. Tiger Woods’ reputation as a contender everywhere he plays, took a hit at Harding Park, too. He didn’t make a birdie until the 16th, and after a promising opening round, has looked every bit the 44-year-old who caught lightning in a bottle at the 2019 Masters and might not be that lucky again.