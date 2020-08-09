FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily Chance for Scattered Rain & Storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will be one of those weeks where you will want to know where the umbrella is! Each day along the afternoon sea breeze there will be the chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. A trough far inland and high pressure over the Atlantic will help usher in moisture and create a similar set-up each day. Lots of sunshine should give way to a mix of sun and clouds later today. Highs will peak in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees. The greatest rain chance will be this afternoon and early this evening. Scattered showers and storms could extend to the beach and be rather slow-moving. A couple of downpours could possibly lead to ponding and minor flooding.
Throughout the next five days, 1-1.5″ of rain is expected across the Lowcountry. These amounts are not overly wet, but some areas could pick up higher rainfall totals within a slow-moving storm. Highs each day will peak near 90 degrees and each morning will start off in the mid 70s. A more likely rain chance is possible by the end of the weak as some upper-level energy works its way through. We will keep you updated! In the tropics we are monitoring one area SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development is possible, but for now the system looks rather weak.
TODAY: Mostly sunny start with scattered storms possible later today; HIGH: 92.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated shower; LOW: 75.
TOMORROW: Near-normal temps with chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: Chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 89.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 90.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
