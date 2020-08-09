FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily Chance for Scattered Rain & Storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will be one of those weeks where you will want to know where the umbrella is! Each day along the afternoon sea breeze there will be the chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. A trough far inland and high pressure over the Atlantic will help usher in moisture and create a similar set-up each day. Lots of sunshine should give way to a mix of sun and clouds later today. Highs will peak in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees. The greatest rain chance will be this afternoon and early this evening. Scattered showers and storms could extend to the beach and be rather slow-moving. A couple of downpours could possibly lead to ponding and minor flooding.