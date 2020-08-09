Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/9)

By Kevin Bilodeau | August 9, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 11:14 PM

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a double (1) in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .206 with 3 HR’s and 5 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 3.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 0 runs with 2 walks and 4 K’s in a game that was suspended vs. the Nationals. The Beaufort native is 0-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 15 K’s in 13.2 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 3-5 with a double (2), a run scored and 2 RBI in a 9-3 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .182 with a HR and 4 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Game PPD. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

