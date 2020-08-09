Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/8)

Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/8)
Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | August 9, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 8:16 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with 2 K’s in an 8-4 win over Tampa Bay. The Holly Hill native is batting .200 with 3 HR’s and 5 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 5-3 win over the Nationals. The Beaufort native is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 K’s in 10 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - Did not play in a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .128 with a HR and 2 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Game PPD. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.