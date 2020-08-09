Man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor in Meggett, deputies say

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have arrested a man who allegedly molested a minor in the shower after coming in from swimming.
Deputies say Joseph Andrew Martin, 34, has been arrested for third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after an incident in the 4000 block Lord Proprietor’s Road.
Affidavits state Martin allegedly snuck into the shower with the minor, touched her private areas, and asked the minor to touch him inappropriately after the victim had been swimming on July 7.
After the incident, the affidavit states that Martin offered to lavish the victim with gifts.
Deputies say the victim disclosed this information on July 14 at the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center who then alerted the authorities.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.