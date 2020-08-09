S.C. reports 1,011 new cases of COVID-19, and 18 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Sunday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 99,713, and those who have died to 1,949, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 722 probable cases and 82 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of Friday, a total of 843,241 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Thursday statewide was 7,853 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
As of this morning, 2,269 inpatient beds are available and 8,157 are in use, which is a 78.24% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,157 inpatient beds currently used, 1,378 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of the 1,585 ventilators, 547 are in use and 219 of those are COVID-19 patients.
