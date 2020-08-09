Victim in fatal single car crash in Hollywood identified

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a car crash in Hollywood Sunday morning.
Amber Edwards, 30, died at the scene of the crash, according to the coroner’s office.
The Charleston Country Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle was traveling down Highway 162 around 12:30 Sunday morning when it left the roadway near Dixie Plantation Road.
Deputies say Edwards was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The traffic division says they will be investigating the crash.