Application deadline for DD2 virtual academy set for Monday night

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District Two Parents have until just before midnight to complete an application for the district’s virtual academy.
The district plans to offer the full-time Dorchester District Two Virtual Academy for grades K-12 to provide a virtual pathway for students and families to access a local, teacher-led, virtual classroom environment.
All classes offered are taught by district teachers who are certified by the State of South Carolina.
“Unlike the distance learning experiences of Spring 2020, which was implemented under emergency conditions, students in DDTwoVA will have a normal instruction schedule earning grades, receiving timely teacher feedback, and daily attendance taken in each class,” the website states.
The district acknowledges it may be difficult for parents to decide about full-time virtual instruction “without knowing what traditional school will look like."
“However, scheduling and staffing decisions for the Virtual Academy need to be determined in a timely manner,” the site states. “Staffing the virtual program requires the transfer of teachers from traditional classrooms; therefore, we are asking parents to commit to a full year of instruction.”
Click here to see the application.
Students who have already applied or who were placed on the DD2 Virtual Academy waiting list do not need to re-submit the application.
This program will include instruction that is 100% online starting Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.