CCSD moves forward with limited in-person start to school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Charleston County students will be back in their classrooms five days a week starting on Sept. 8.
The school district says they are hopeful that about 25% of students in school buildings if certain conditions are met.
On Monday, some members of the Charleston County School Board met in-person for the first time since March. They discussed the district's reopening plan with new assessments.
The plan is to offer the virtual option for students as long as they can until students are ready to be phased into in-person learning. For parents who want their children to start in-person, district officials say it will depend on school capacity and safety.
According to district officials, the four factors being considered for an in-person start are:
- A trend of improved COVID- 19 infection data and medical experts' advice;
- The school facility's safe student capacity
- The availability of staff;
- The preference of parents
"For us we wanted to see at least a 50 percent decline before we brought anyone back," Charleston County Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said. "We think it's safe enough to start back with children in some sites."
The school district says 60 percent of parents took a survey about the return to school. From that amount, 64 percent preferred in-person learning. With a higher demand, individual schools may be able to have more students in the building.
The school board voted to allow staff to have flexibility to do percentage increases at individual schools, if it is safe to do so in order to increase in-person attendance.
Parents will be receiving phone calls with more details about enrollment from their child's school. The school district is expected to have more information on who will be attending school in what capacity, on August 19.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.