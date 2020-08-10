College of Charleston Athletics Suspends Fall Sports Competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston announced on Monday that they are suspending all fall athletics to continue the focus on the health, safety and well-being of its student-athletes, coaches and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross-county will each continue training with the expectation that their seasons will be moved to the spring. Year round sports such as golf, sailing and tennis will also not participate in the fall.
The school also said all winter and spring sports, which includes men’s basketball, remain on schedule to play their normal season
“We thank our local medical community and sports medicine staff for their tremendous efforts of implementing our current return-to-sport medical protocols and testing to get us back on campus safely,” Director of Athletics Matt Roberts said. “With the increased concern around the country and amongst the Colonial Athletic Association-member schools to postpone fall sports competition, we remain hopeful our fall student-athletes and coaches have the opportunity to pursue championships in the spring.”
Classes are scheduled to begin in an online environment for all CofC students on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with a return to in-person classes on campus scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14.
“The safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us,” Roberts said. “We will continue to provide a safe environment through established protocols and safety measures we have already set in place as our student-athletes report for workouts and in-person classes in the coming weeks.”
