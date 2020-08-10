Construction underway for Hanahan’s first boardwalk

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - A new boardwalk in Hanahan is going to connect the areas near the Bettis Boat Landing and the Hanahan Amphitheater.
It's located behind Trident Technical College.
City administrator Mike Cochran says this will be the city's first boardwalk. He says it will provide an opportunity for people to walk along the water and a new place to go fishing in the reservoir.
The boardwalk is going to be 10 ft wide and 300 ft long, that's about the length of three basketball courts.
The city is paying for the nearly $300,000 project. Cochran says the city has been planning for the boardwalk for many years.
The boardwalk will also connect the city's walking trail system.
The City of Hanahan recently completed a $600,000 renovation to a nearby baseball park.
Cochran says the city’s population has doubled since they opened a new ball field which was in 2003.
The population back then was 13,138 and now it's at 27,000.
The city is in the process of renovating other parks and adding amenities.
