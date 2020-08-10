Deputies arrest shooting suspect after four-hour search

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident after a four-hour search in a wooded area.
Jamal Brown, 29, was found hiding in a wooded area just north of the scene of a reported shooting and was still armed with a handgun, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.
Deputies responded to a caller reporting someone making threats with a gun at a Whitford Stage Road home at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday. As deputies arrived, shots rang out from the home, prompting a larger law enforcement response, Walker said.
Deputies said Brown was believed to have run away through a wooded area behind the home.
“This individual is believed to have shot two people prior to a standoff with my deputies,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Walker said two people inside the home were injured in the incident.
“While their condition is unknown, they have been transported to an area hospital,” Walker said.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
Brown was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Deputies have not yet said what charges he will face.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.