Deputies: Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting in Charleston County Walgreen’s Parking lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested someone they say is connected with July’s shooting in a Walgreen’s parking lot.
A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting happened at the location on 3621 Savannah Highway on Sunday night following an altercation.
The juvenile is being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
