Deputies: One person in custody after chase reaches second county

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been detained after a chase extended into Georgetown County Monday morning.
Deputies pursued the vehicle across the county line, Capt. Roger Antonio said. The vehicle is stopped and one person is in custody, he said.
Deputies are actively working the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities have not yet stated what prompted the chase or which charges are being filed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.