Family files wrongful death suit in fatal Berkeley County ATV crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family member of a teen who died after an ATV crash in Ridgeville is suing her boyfriend and members of his family, according to court documents.
The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 3, claims they contributed to the death of 19-year-old Natalie Matties in August of 2017.
The lawsuit states a family member is suing on behalf of Matties, who was a resident of Michigan. Court documents allege Matties was with her boyfriend at his relative’s home in Ridgeville, was provided alcohol and became overly intoxicated.
The plaintiff claims the homeowners had reason to know that there was alcohol brought into their home and that they did not prevent underage drinking.
The lawsuit goes on to allege they allowed her to have access to an ATV by leaving the keys in the vehicle and as a result Matties crashed because of severe intoxication and died. Her blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit, according to court documents.
Matties’ family says they continue to experience grief and suffering as a result of this incident.
The defendants have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.
