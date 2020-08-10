FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid week with daily storm chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The afternoon sea breeze will help drive the daily storm chance in the Lowcountry. The rest of the day will be dry for many, but a few showers and storms should develop inland. We will watch the chance for some energy diving into the area later tonight. A storm or two could make it past I-95. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 70s and feel warm and muggy. The chance for rain will gradually rise during the next few days. A trough should deepen by the end of the work week and the rain chance could rise as more moisture gets funneled into the area. Highs tomorrow once again will peak near 90 degrees. An isolated storm or two is possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.