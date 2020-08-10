Georgetown County deputies searching for domestic violence suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.
Christopher Maney is described as being 5′6″, around 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Maney is also a missing person, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies also say that Maney uses Michael Roland Hall as an alias.
Maney is said to be living in the Pawleys Island area.
Anyone with information on Christopher Maney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843.546.5102.
