Georgetown County schools plan to start remotely

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District announced a plan to move to a remote learning phase by September.
The school district plans to begin operation in the remote learning phase on Sept. 8. The decision is based on August 10′s DHEC disease activity report, in which Georgetown County was rated high in all three categories.
The plan, which was approved by the South Carolina Department of Education, requires the school district to move to a hybrid phase by Sept. 14. The Georgetown County School District says it plans to petition the state department to remain in remote learning until the county’s risk category improves..
