HHI teenager wins 89th South Carolina Amateur Championship

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -A Hilton Head Island teenager has claimed one of the top golf championships in South Carolina
Jonathan Griz won the 89th South Carolina Amateur Championship Sunday at Columbia Country Club in Blythewood, becoming the youngest winner in the tournament’s history.
He fired a final round 67 to finish at 14 under par, winning the tournament by three strokes. Griz says without a doubt, this is the biggest win of his young career.
“This is such a big tournament, and you look at the names on this trophy and there’s PGA Tour winners on that trophy,” Griz said. “For me to be the youngest winner in the history of this tournament, it’s an honor. It’s a privilege. It’s a pleasure. It gives me a lot of confidence moving forward. Obviously, I want to play on the PGA Tour and do things in golf, so it’s awesome.”
Griz shot three rounds in the 60s to claim the title.
