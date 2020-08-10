Man accused of stealing vehicle with 2 children inside tells judge, ‘I was on drugs’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he stole a vehicle with two young children inside told a bond court judge Monday morning that he was on drugs at the time of the incident.
Gary Nelson, 55, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, and one count each of assault of a police officer while resisting arrest, shoplifting and property crimes enhancement, according to jail records.
North Charleston Police responded to the 7000 block of Rivers Avenue at 3:11 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shoplifting incident.
An incident report states a female officer approached Nelson, who had walked out of the store with a shopping cart of merchandise to ask him if he had a receipt for the items. Nelson forcefully shoved the cart into the officer’s abdomen, an affidavit states.
He then ran and jumped into a running Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot and drove off, police say. A two-year-old and a six-year-old were inside the vehicle at the time, an affidavit states.
Police say they pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds of more than 80 mph on Rivers Avenue and then in excess of 115 mph on I-26 before crashing into another vehicle.
The children were not injured, the report states.
The children’s father, who is a Colleton County deputy, spoke at Nelson’s bond hearing Monday morning.
A judge denied bond on all of the major charges at Monday morning’s hearing.
Nelson was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
