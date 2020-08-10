More delays expected for Berlin G. Myers project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More delays are expected on the big road project on Berlin G. Myers in the Summerville area.
Before the Coronavirus pandemic hit South Carolina, the state department of transportation said they hoped to have permits by this summer.
Those permits are needed to start construction on the Berlin G. Myers extension.
Some staff met last week with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about the next steps. SCDOT now has to give additional information on the Flood Damage Assessment results and they have two weeks to do it.
SCDOT staff says they anticipate several more meetings with the Corps to review the results and reach an agreement on impacts. This project was originally planned to start in 2016 and be done by 2019.
