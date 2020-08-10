North Charleston Mayor explains decision to terminate, lay off city workers amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mayor of North Charleston says terminating and laying off 136 city employees was one of the most difficult things he’s ever had to do during his time in office.
Keith Summey said the city was forced to make cuts because of a budget deficit caused by the pandemic. He said the shortfall ranges from $10 to $15 million.
Eighteen city employees were terminated, and 118 part-time workers were laid off. Summey said the decision was necessary to avoid putting the debt burden on the city’s taxpayers.
“I cannot operate off monies that are not coming in. There are other cities that are doing it differently. They are borrowing money and what have you, but we don’t know when this is all going to end. We don’t know how long it’s going to take to come back,” Summey said. “It’s the debt on the taxpayers who live in the city of North Charleston, and I’m not going to do that unless it’s a last, last resort of keeping the city afloat.”
Summey said he personally signed each employee’s notice. Most of the layoffs happened within the city’s recreation department, while some of the terminations came from the police, fire, maintenance, and sanitation departments. Summey said revenues are down across the board, from business license fees to food and beverage and hospitality taxes have decreased.
“We will live within our means with what we have to provide the best level of service we can to the people who live in the city of North Charleston,” Summey said.
He explained that a termination indicates an employee will not be offered a job back, while a lay off notice means the employee could return once the financial situation improves.
The city has transferred some of its remaining employees into the positions that were vacated by the employees who were forced to leave.
“We had to look at where we could cut that would be the least damage to the people that work for the city,” Summey said. “I think our people, the majority, realize this is an unusual time, but none of us know how quickly this is going to end.”
